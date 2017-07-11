Arcadia Senior Living Clarksville announces New Staff, Opens Welcome Center

Clarksville, TN – Arcadia Senior Living is pleased to announce the hiring of local healthcare professional, Jacquline Stone to lead its Management Team. Jackie has been named Executive Director of the Senior Living Project scheduled to open in late 2017, and will oversee the day to day operations of the community.

Jackie is a nurse by background but has spent the last several years serving as a very successful Executive Director for a Retirement Community in Florida.

Prior to her career in Senior Living, Jackie spent a number of years working at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and also served four years with the American Red Cross. In addition to her Nursing Credentials, Jackie studied Business Management at Belmont University.

Arcadia is also excited to announce the hiring of local Marketing and Real Estate professional, Lisa Klasen as Community Relations Director for the Senior Living project. Lisa brings a very distinguished career in Senior Living Outreach, Real Estate and Public Relations to the Arcadia team, and most recently served as a Community Relations Director for a large healthcare company in Clarksville.

“We are so pleased and fortunate to have Jackie and Lisa joining our team at Arcadia. They both bring tremendous experience to their roles with Arcadia, and are exceptional people with a genuine passion for serving others and, in particular, a strong desire to enhance the lives of seniors in their community,” said Brian Durbin, President of Arcadia Communities, the managing partner on the project. “Obviously, we are really excited to have them leading our community as they both exemplify the values (honesty, integrity, and compassion) that are so important to our company. Lisa and Jackie will undoubtedly help us reach our goal of building the premier senior living community in Middle Tennessee,” Durbin said.

Arcadia has also opened their new Welcome Center (adjacent to the construction project) at 175 Chesapeake Drive. Those interested in learning more about our services, rates, floor plans, amenities, etc. can call 931.919.2668 to set up an appointment or may visit our website at www.arcadiaclarksville.com

Construction on the project continues to be on target for a late 2017 opening and when completed, the community will feature 79 spacious apartments including Studio, One-Bedroom, and Two-Bedroom Accommodations. The goal is to create an environment where seniors are encouraged to live active, fun, and fulfilling lives and enjoy the comfort, convenience, and activities offered at Arcadia.

Arcadia continues to accept First 50 Priority Reservation Deposits for $250.00. Interested persons can secure a spot on our Priority Reservation List and will enjoy cost savings benefits by being a First 50 Member.

For more information please call 931.919.2668 or visit our website at www.arcadiaclarksville.com

