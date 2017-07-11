City of Clarksville’s water system gets Perfect Score from Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation

State of Tennessee review affirms G&W’s commitment to quality

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water achieved a perfect score of 100 on its recent water system sanitary survey conducted by the State of Tennessee.

The survey, conducted by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Division of Water Resources, is the product of an unannounced onsite review by a TDEC survey team, which evaluates and inspects every facet of the water system and ensures the City of Clarksville is delivering safe and reliable drinking water to the public.

Pat Hickey Gas and Water General Manager credits the perfect score to employees’ hard work, expertise, pride in their profession and dedication to the certification program.

“It’s a total team effort, all the way from meter reading, customer service, maintenance, construction, and management,” Hickey said. “Very few communities have achieved a score of 100.”

Hickey commended the work of water system manager, Chris Lambert, Water/Wastewater Division Operations Manager; Phillip Whittinghill, Water Treatment Plant Superintendent; Angel Goike, Water Distribution Manager; Shane Davenport, Water Construction Manager; and all of the water system employees for earning the perfect score.

The perfect score is important to the community as evidence of the Clarksville Water System’s success in providing safe and reliable drinking water around the clock to the citizens of Clarksville. The state’s in-depth examination shows ongoing excellence maintained with daily water-quality testing and rigorous monitoring of the water plant and the area-wide distribution system.

“People turn on the faucet and take it for granted, but this perfect score shows that the City of Clarksville provides a steady supply of great water for our citizens,” Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said. “This takes a well-trained and dedicated group of managers and operators who work hard to ensure our families have the highest quality water possible.”

The sanitary survey looks at operations and maintenance, safety programs, employee training and certification, records and documentation, water treatment techniques, water quality tests, water distribution system, cross connection, backflow prevention, engineering, equipment, facilities and construction procedures.

