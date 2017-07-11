Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) Announces 2017-18 Leadership

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) announces that Carl Wilson has been named chairman of the board of directors for the 2017-18 year, beginning July 1st, 2017.

Wilson retired as general manager of CEMC in 2008. Since then he has worked with the USDA Rural Utilities Service providing regulatory assistance to electric cooperatives in a six-state region across the southern U.S.

Wilson previously served on the IDB from 2001-2006, and as chairman in 2004. He was appointed to fill a vacated term in 2009, and was reappointed to a third term in 2015.

Named to vice-chairman is Jeff Turner, president at Ajax Turner Distributing. Secretary-Treasurer is Suzanne Langford, Middle Tennessee senior market executive at Planters Bank.

Newly appointed to the board for six-year terms are James Corlew, Jr., dealer/operator at James Corlew Chevrolet; Cheryl Lankford, vice president of commercial lender at Legends Bank; and Khandra Smalley, senior vice president of marketing research at F&M Bank. Wally Crow, a former IDB board chairman was appointed to complete a vacated term.

About the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board

The Industrial Development Board was established in 1963 to maintain and increase employment opportunities by recruiting companies to locate in Clarksville-Montgomery County, and to work with existing industries to maintain an environment that spurs and supports growth. The organization is governed by 15 board of director members, nine of which are voting members and are appointed by Montgomery County Commission; six are ex-officio.

