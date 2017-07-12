|
TBI Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Deangelo Radley arrested in Davidson County
Nashville, TN – A Top 10 fugitive wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and Metropolitan Nashville Police Department was captured without incident at a Nashville convenience store before noon today.
Deangelo Martinez Radley (DOB 5/29/82) was arrested late Wednesday morning by TBI Special Agents and officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department, at a convenience store at 823 Murfreesboro Pike.
During the course of the investigation, TBI Agents and detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office had developed information that Radley was in the Murfreesboro Pike area of Nashville.
Radley was wanted by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for multiple charges involving cocaine trafficking. Radley was also wanted by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department for Aggravated Assault on an Officer and several other drug charges.
Radley is currently going through the booking process at the Davidson County Jail.
