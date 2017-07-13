|
Clarksville Gas and Water reports Forbes Avenue Closed
Thursday, July 13th, 2017
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has closed a section of Forbes Avenue from North Second Street to York Street to replace a water service line.
The work is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 12:30pm.
