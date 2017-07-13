Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Gas and Water reports Forbes Avenue Closed

July 13, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Thursday, July 13th, 2017

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has closed a section of Forbes Avenue from North Second Street to York Street to replace a water service line.

The work is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 12:30pm.

Road Closure


