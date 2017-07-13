Clarksville Police charge Juveniles in Six Vehicle Burglaries

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police have charged two juveniles, a 13 year old male and 14 year female, for six vehicle burglaries which occurred in the Applegrove Subdivision, Clarksville, between July 3rd and 4th, 2017.

The juveniles live in close proximity to the subdivision. They walked around the subdivision between midnight and 3:00am looking for unlocked vehicles to enter.

They were responsible for taking over $4000 in various items (purses, wallets, gun and accessories, etc) and over $200.00 in cash.

Some of the stolen property was recovered and is being returned to the owners.

Detective Neal is the lead investigator.

