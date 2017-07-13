Clarksville Police releases Instability and Fall Over Accidents Information

Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, July 11th, 2017, the Clarksville Police Department had a report documenting an accident involving a 40 inch TV falling off a dresser and injuring two children. Thankfully, the children were not seriously harmed.

After seeing the report and doing some research, injuries and fatalities associated with television, furniture, and product instability or tip-over are not uncommon.

Based on a 2016 U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission Staff Study there were an annual average of 33,100 emergency department-treated injuries (2013-2015) and 489 reported fatalities between 2000 and 2015 associated with tip-overs.

These injuries and fatalities were not limited to children.

The study showed injuries victims were: 52% under age 18, 38% between 18 through 59, and 10% were 60 or older.

The fatalities victims were: 84% children, ages 1 month to 14 months, 3% ages 28 to 59 and 12% ages 60 or older.

The injuries were caused involving: 61% furniture only, 36% involved TVs falling (including TV and furniture), and 3% appliances.

The Fatalities involved: 64% TVs falling (36% TV only, 29% TV + furniture), 29% furniture only, and 7% appliances

It might be a good time to look around your home for potential hazards associated with TV, furniture, electronics, and appliance product instability or Tip-over. Some of you or someone you know may have already experienced the misfortune of being hurt by product instability or tip-over.

