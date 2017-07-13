|
|
|
|
Clarksville Police reports Marco’s Pizza on Tiny Town Road Robbed
Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, July 8th, 2017 around 11:47pm, the Marco’s Pizza on Tiny Town Road was robbed by a man wielding a wooden bat.
The man entered the business wearing black pants, black hooded jacket, black ski mask over his face wearing black ski goggles, and gloves, threw a zebra patterned bag at the manager, threatened him, and demanded money.
After receiving an undisclosed amount of money the store manager was forced into the walk-in freezer, at which time, the robber fled from the business.
The man was in and out of the business in approximately two minutes
Anyone with information can call Detective Carlton, 931.648.0656, ext 5172 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591
|
|
