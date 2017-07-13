Tennessee Department of Transportation to close Stonemeadow Road for Culvert Work

Early step in Warfield Boulevard project will require detour

Clarksville, TN – Work to replace a culvert along Warfield Boulevard/State Route 374 at the entrance to Rudolph Place will require the entrance at Stonemeadow Road to be closed for two to three weeks, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said Thursday.

A detour will be in place directing traffic to Memorial Drive and then to Pond Apple Drive to provide access into the Rudolph Town subdivision.

The work will start in two to three weeks, and notice will be posted on message boards at least seven days in advance.

Contractors will remove the damaged pipe culvert under Stonemeadow and replace it with a new reinforced concrete pipe.

In addition, the roadway embankment will be stabilized, the roadway will be repaved, and new curbs and gutters will be installed.

This work is an additional part of a $20.6 million project to improve Warfield Boulevard/State Route 374 from just south of Dunbar Cave Road to Stokes Road. The core project will widen a 2.27-mile stretch of Warfield north of the Red River Bridge from three lanes to five lanes with curbs, gutters and sidewalks.

The work will include improvements to the intersections at Dunbar Cave Road, Rossview Road, and Ted Crozier Boulevard with additional turn lanes and new, upgraded traffic signals.

The City of Clarksville placed some sales-tax proceeds into a dedicated road fund, and negotiated an agreement with TDOT to contribute $1.5 million in City funding to assist with utility relocation, right-of-way acquisition and design to speed up the project.

The primary contractor for the Warfield project is Eubank Asphalt Paving & Sealing. The contract completion date for the overall project is December 15th, 2019.

Sections

Topics