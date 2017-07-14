Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


101st Airborne Division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team arrives at Fort Bliss for NIE 17.2

Written by Sgt. Maricris McLane
24th Press Camp Headquarters

24th Press Camp Headquarters at Fort Bliss1st Armored Division at Fort BlissFort Bliss, TX – Approximately 1,900 Soldiers from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, arrived for the Network Integration Exercise 17.2 here, July 5th-6th, 2017.

NIE started in 2011 and since then the major participant of the exercise was 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division.

The “Strike” Brigade is the first rotational unit to conduct NIE here.

As an expeditionary light infantry unit recently returning from supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the brigade provides an operational mindset that will assist in the overall assessment of practices and systems being used during the NIE exercise.

Soldiers with 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, disembark the plane during their arrival for the Network Integration Exercise 17.2, here, July 5. The "Strike" Brigade with 101st ABN DIV is the first rotational brigade to conduct NIE here. (Capt. Earl Wilson)

“The 2nd BCT returned from combat operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in January 2017, where the brigade headquarters and four battalion headquarters conducted expeditionary advise and assist operations under austere combat conditions,” said Maj. Timothy Chess, operations officer with 2nd BCT, 101st ABN DIV. “This experience prepared the brigade for evaluating new mission command and electronic warfare(EW) systems from the perspective of potential fielding to deployed or deploying BCTs.”

Prior to arriving here, the brigade participated in several planning conferences, new equipment training and an extensive mission command system validation exercise, said Chess.

The 2nd BCT, 101st ABN DIV aims to test new equipment and provide valid feedback during the exercise.

Soldiers with 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, wait for transportation during their arrival for the Network Integration Exercise 17.2, here, July 5. The "Strike" Brigade with 101st ABN DIV is the first rotational brigade to conduct NIE here. (Capt. Earl Wilson)

“The main objective of the 2nd BCT is to test the equipment as directed by the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command and U.S. Army Forces Command to provide Senior Army leaders, Soldiers’ feedback on emerging concepts and capabilities within the Doctrine, Organization, Training, Materiel, Leadership, Personal, Facilities and Policy (DOTMLPF-P) analysis framework,” said Chess.

As the main participants of the exercise, the brigade will use and test new military equipment.

“The Soldiers of 2BCT are testing Systems under Test (SUTs), Risk Reduction Events (RRE) and other mission command and EW systems under simulated combat conditions,” said Chess. “As part of the test, the Soldiers are providing candid, constructive feedback on the systems and their capabilities.”

In addition, this exercise will also benefit the brigade’s training and deployment readiness.

“NIE 17.2 allows 2nd BCT to exercise deployment and redeployment operations, distributed mission command across six subordinate battalion command nodes, company through battalion air assaults, platoon-level live fire exercises and brigade and battalion staff planning.” said Chess.

At the end of the exercise, the unit wants to provide the test community and Senior Army leadership feedback on the systems that will enable a proper decision making on future equipment fielding and ensuring the warfighter is fully supported with the right capabilities, said Chess. “2nd BCT wants to maximize the training value associated with deploying a BCT to Fort Bliss and executing a tactical scenario.”


