Clarksville Police to hold Child Passenger Safety Seat Check on Monday, July 17th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is teaming up with the Priceless Jewels Academy to provide a FREE Child Passenger Safety Seat Check, Monday July 17th, 2017 from 5:30pm-8:30pm at Deliverance Out-Reach Temple parking lot, 851 Garrettsburg Road, Clarksville, Tennessee.

Any questions, please contact Officer McCraw, 931.648.0656, ext 5632.

Sections

Topics