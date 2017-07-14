Clarksville Police report James Lucas Lame Williams in Custody

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have both been working feverishly to try and locate James Lucas Lame Williams who committed crimes in both the city and county.

On July 14th, 2017 around 11:57am, James Lucas Lame Williams, age 20, was taken in custody after a coordinated effort by Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Unit, Detectives and Patrol officers from District 1, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

By following leads and utilizing surveillance techniques, it was determined that Williams was a passenger in a vehicle.

The vehicle was stopped by officers in the area of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Lafayette Road and Williams was taken in custody.

The Montgomery County Sherrif’s Office expressed their gratitude to the Clarksville Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for their hard work and success in taking this dangerous criminal off the streets.

There are additional charges pending, once Williams is booked in, the total list of charges and bond will be available.

Sections

Topics