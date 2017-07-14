Montgomery County Animal Care and Control releases June 2017 Statistics

Montgomery County, TN – In an effort to make the public aware of the animal problem in Montgomery County, Montgomery County Animal Care and Control has released the statistics on the intake, adoption and euthanasia for the month of June, 2017.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control took in a total of 611 animals (341 cats, 257 dogs, 11 Guinea pigs, 1 parakeet, and 1 goat).

Of these, 135 were owner surrenders (68 cats, 57 dogs, and 10 Guinea Pigs); 10 animals were placed under protective custody due to cruelty cases (10 dogs); 8 dogs were abandoned; 437 animals were brought in as strays (273 cats, 161 dogs, 1 parakeet, 1 goat, and 1 Guinea Pig); 12 dogs were returned adoptions, and 16 cat and 8 dogs were owner request euthanasia due to illness. 1 cat and 1 dog came in dead on arrival.

On the out take side, 275 animals were processed out of the facility: 122 animals were adopted (52 cats, 59 dogs, 1 goat, and 10 Guinea pigs); 106 animals were transferred to rescue organizations (33 cats and 73 dogs); and 47 dogs were reclaimed by their owners.

Sadly, 218 animals were euthanized (1 Guinea Pig, 183 cats and 34 dogs).

During the month of June we have taken in more animals than any other time in our existence.

Since January 1st, we have taken in 2,598 animals.

We would like to thank you to all those who adopted, fostered and rescued! Look at all the lives you have saved! And please remember to spay and neuter!

About Montgomery County Animal Control

The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.

You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. They are located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control

