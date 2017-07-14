|
Tennessee State Fire Marshal Offers Home Safety Tips for National Pet Fire Safety Day
Nashville, TN – Tennessee animal lovers know that pets can be a great source of companionship. Unfortunately, pet owners may be unaware of how easily animals can not only be the victim of a home fire, but the unintentional cause of a fire as well.
In recognition of National Pet Fire Safety Day (July 15th, 2017), the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office offers important tips to keep pets, people, and property safe from fire.“National Pet Fire Safety Day draws awareness to the home fire hazards that pets can pose, especially when they are home alone,” said State Fire Marshal and Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance Commissioner Julie Mix McPeak. “We encourage Tennessee pet owners to take time today to implement the simple preventative measures that can help protect beloved pets from a fire tragedy.”
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), pets and wild animals have a part in starting about 700 home fires per year. Roughly three-quarters of these fires were started by cooking equipment, fireplaces or chimneys, lighting, or candles.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office offers the following safety tips to prevent pet-related fires:
Remember:
For more information on making your home fire-safe, download and print the State Fire Marshal’s home fire safety checklist. Tennessee residents can request a free smoke alarm by visiting www.tn.gov/fire.
TopicsFire, Fire Safety, House fire, Julie Mix McPeak, Nashville TN, National Fire Protection Association, National Pet Fire Safety Day, Pets, Smoke Alarm, Tennessee, Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, Tennessee State Fire Marshal, Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office
