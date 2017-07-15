|
2017 Army Arts and Crafts Contest Entry Deadline is August 31st
Fort Campbell, KY – The 2017 Army Arts and Crafts Contest is open for registration through August 31s, 2017t for artisans and craftspeople to submit their handiwork. The Army Arts and Crafts Contest is an annual, juried competition of artwork for novice and accomplished artists.
The contest entries will be judged in two classes and nine categories.
Group I, or novice, is for individuals, whose art skills have not been gained in formal education leading to college credit or a college degree. Group II, or accomplished, is for individuals, who have gained skills and knowledge through formal courses leading to credit in college or art schools, and those, who have received awards in professional competitions or Army art contests.
Nine (9) Categories (within each Division):
For additional information, please visit the contest website.
