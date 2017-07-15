2017 Army Arts and Crafts Contest Entry Deadline is August 31st

Fort Campbell, KY – The 2017 Army Arts and Crafts Contest is open for registration through August 31s, 2017t for artisans and craftspeople to submit their handiwork. The Army Arts and Crafts Contest is an annual, juried competition of artwork for novice and accomplished artists.

The contest entries will be judged in two classes and nine categories.

Group I, or novice, is for individuals, whose art skills have not been gained in formal education leading to college credit or a college degree. Group II, or accomplished, is for individuals, who have gained skills and knowledge through formal courses leading to credit in college or art schools, and those, who have received awards in professional competitions or Army art contests.

Nine (9) Categories (within each Division):

Ceramics: artwork clay, pottery, or similar materials, often covered in decorative stains, glazes, etc. Digital Art: artistic work that uses digital technology as an essential part of the creative/presentation process (Digitally altered photographs should be entered in the Army Digital Photo Contest held in October/November.) Drawings: artwork using drawing instruments such as graphite pencil, charcoal, colored pencil, silverpoint, or other dry medium on a piece of paper Fiber/Textile: any craft using fabric, yarn or other textile components as the main focus Glass Art: artwork using non-crystalline solid material which may include vases, sculpture, glass tile mosaics, ornaments, stained glass, fused glass, etc. Metals and Jewelry: artwork predominantly created with metals to form sculptures, figurines, kinetic works, metal jewelry, etc. Mixed Media: artwork utilizing more than one medium and combines various traditionally distinct art medias (i.e., work on canvas that combines paint, ink, and collage) Paintings: artistic work which uses the application of paint, pigment, color or other medium (i.e., acrylic, oil, ink, gouache, fresco) to a surface using brushes, knives, sponges, airbrush, etc. Wood: artwork sculpted, crafted, constructed, or decorated with wood to create furniture, carvings, marquetry, musical instruments, toys, etc

For additional information, please visit the contest website.

