APSU Men’s Basketball announces Hayden McClain to return as Special Assistant to Matt Figger
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – The longest-tenured member of the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball coaching staff will also be one of the youngest, with long-time program stalwart Hayden McClain returning as special assistant to head coach Matt Figger.
McClain will be in his seventh season associated with the men’s basketball program—five as manager followed by a year as graduate assistant in 2016-17 before ascending to his new role.
McClain will work directly with Figger to assist Austin Peay’s 12th head coach in a variety of roles, serving as community service liaison and assisting with video, equipment, travel, housing, camps and the monthly newsletter.
McClain’s love of basketball was natural in that his grandfather once played for APSU before a knee injury sidetracked his promising career. McClain was a three-time all-district selection and all-region as a senior at West Carroll High School after averaging 15 points per game, including a career-best 29-point effort.
McClain graduated in 2016 with a degree in history. He’s currently working on his master’s in health and human performance.
