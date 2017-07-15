City of Clarksville announces Liberty Park to get more parking

Clarksville, TN – Site preparation has begun on a project to add 130 parking spaces to the southwest corner of Liberty Park.

“Experience showed that we needed additional parking,” said Wayne Masterson, Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department’s deputy director of parks and operations. “Liberty Park is popular, and we were starting to see an overflow of vehicles at peak times. People were starting to park in the grass. So this should help.”

The project, which is near the Bark Park, will include removing some topsoil from the one-acre site, grading, installing curbs and islands, paving with asphalt and striping the lot.

McIntosh Construction LLC, Clarksville, was awarded the contract for the work on a bid of $187,625.

Morgan Contractors Inc., Clarksville, is the grading and excavation contractor. Completion of the work is expected in mid-August.

Masterson said the department chose the site for the lot because it was not dedicated to a specific recreation use and is far enough away from wetland areas that must be protected.

