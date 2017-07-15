Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flash Flood Watch until late this evening

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and across Middle Tennessee through 7:00pm CT this evening.

Showers and thunderstorms, some with torrential downpours, are expected across Middle Tennessee today. Rainfall rates of up to an inch an hour are possible with the strongest showers and storms.

Flash Flood Watch in effect for the Following

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

