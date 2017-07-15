Clarksville Police Department holds Promotion Ceremony for Dave Bramel

Clarksville, TN – The room was packed with well-wishers at the Clarksville Police Department promotion ceremony for Sgt David Bramel, formerly known as Detective David Bramel.

Dave was hired in October 2000 worked in the patrol division until promoted to Detective in May 2010. He was promoted to Sergeant July 2017.

Sgt Bramel will be assigned to day shift Patrol in District 3 (St B area). CPD would like to congratulate Sgt Bramel on his promotion.

