Clarksville Police releases booking information on James Lucas Lame Williams

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have both been looking for James Lucas Lame Williams for different crimes in the Clarksville-Montgomery County including the Excell Market armed robbery on July 1st, 2017.

On July 14th, 2017, Williams, was taken in custody after a coordinated effort by CPD Special Operations Unit, Detectives and Patrol officers from District 1, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

By following leads and utilizing surveillance techniques, it was determined that Williams was a passenger in a vehicle. The vehicle was stopped by officers in the area of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Lafayette Road and Williams was taken in custody.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office expressed their gratitude to the Clarksville Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for their hard work and success in taking this dangerous criminal off the streets.

Williams was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on July 14th, 2017 around 7:30pm.

James Williams

Name: James Lucas Lame Williams

Gender: M

Race: B

Address: Poplar Street, Clarksville, TN

Arresting Officer: Holman

Charged With: Violation of Probation; Drugs Schedule VI (Mfg, Resale, Distribution, Delivery), Marijuana; Simple Possession; Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia; 4 Counts Weapon Possession; 4 Counts of Theft of Property; Evading; 3 Counts of Aggravated Assault; Six Counts of Aggravated Kidnapping; Theft-Auto; Three Counts of Aggravated Robbery; Aggravated Burglary; Interference with Emergency Call; Vandalism.

Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail

Bond: $1,680,000.00

