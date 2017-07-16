Ford recalls over 370,000 2015-2017 Transit Vehicles because Driveshaft Coupling may Fail

Washington, D.C. – National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that the Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling all 2015-2017 Transit vehicles except 156″ and 178″ wheelbase Chassis Cab and Cut-Away bodies.

In the affected vehicles, the flexible coupling connecting the transmission to the driveshaft may prematurely fail.

Additionally, the separated driveshaft may allow the vehicle to roll if the vehicle is exited when the transmission is in ‘Park’ but the parking brake is not applied.

These scenarios may increase the risk of a crash.

Recall Information

Manufacturer: Ford Motor Company

NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V408000

Components: Power Train

Potential Number of Units Affected: 372,991

Remedy

Ford will notify owners, and as an interim repair, dealers will replace the flexible coupling on any vehicle with more than 30,000 miles. A final remedy repair of a redesigned flexible coupling or a revised driveshaft equipped with a universal joint is being developed and is expected in early 2018. These repairs will be made free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin July 17th, 2017. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1.866.436.7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 17S15.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.safercar.gov

