Nashville Sounds beats Omaha Storm Chasers 11-5

Papillion NE – A career night from Yairo Muñoz carried the Nashville Sounds past the Omaha Storm Chasers 11-5 Saturday night. Muñoz drove in a career-high five runs as he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a pair of doubles.

The Sounds offense spotted starting pitcher, Frankie Montas, a four-run cushion before he took the mound. Renato Nuñez lifted a sacrifice fly to right to score Franklin Barreto from third base for the first run of the game. Matt Olson doubled and came around to score on a single from Mark Canha and an error by Omaha first baseman, Ryan O’Hearn. Muñoz then destroyed a 1-0 pitch for his second home run of the season.

Omaha threatened in the fifth as Frank Schwindel doubled off Smith to get the inning started. For the Storm Chasers it was the first extra-base hit of the series. Smith then walked Corey Toups but induced a double play and recorded a punch out to end the threat.

Nashville added to its lead in the sixth inning. Back-to-back doubles from Canha and Muñoz and base hit from Beau Taylor extended the Sounds’ lead to 6-0.

The Storm Chasers broke through in the sixth inning when Garin Cecchini took Smith deep to lead off the frame. It was the third home run allowed by Smith on the season.

A two-out rally in the seventh inning extended Nashville’s lead to 8-1. Nuñez and Canha each singled while Muñoz brought them both home on his second double in as many innings. Nashville tacked on another pair of runs in the eighth inning on two more hits.

The Storm Chasers made some noise in the eighth inning as they exploded for four runs as 10 batters came to the plate. Omaha tallied five hits in the inning off Lou Trivino. Kyle Finnegan came on with the bases loaded and struck out the next two batters to limit the damage.

Matt McBride capped the scoring off for the Sounds in the ninth inning with a two-out solo blast. McBride had a season-high three hits with a single, double, and home run on the night. Canha also tallied a trio of hits for the Sounds.

The final game of the the four-game series is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Werner Park. Right-hander Chris Bassitt (1-1, 7.24) starts for Nashville against left-hander Eric Skoglund (2-4, 4.42) for Omaha. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05pm.

The 2017 season is the Sounds' 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics' top affiliate.

