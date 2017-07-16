|
TWRA 2017 Application Period Underway for Peregrine Falcon Trapping for Falconry Usage
Nashville, TN – The 2017 application period for the trapping of a peregrine falcon to be used in falconry is underway, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced.
The TWRA will award the one permit to the winner of a draw to be held on Wednesday, August 30th, 2017. Falconers may go to TWRA’s website by clicking here for the print-ready application and also view the requirements. Resident and non-resident master and general falconers are eligible for participation in the draw. Completed applications must be postmarked by Wednesday, August 9th.Peregrine falcons may only be taken under the authority of the drawn permit from counties located in the TWRA’s Region I (West Tennessee).
This marks the seventh year that a permit will be issued in Tennessee.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service awarded Tennessee its first permit allowing the trapping of one Peregrine falcon for the use in falconry in 2011.
The population of Peregrine falcons, through state and federal conservation efforts, has recovered enough since their near-extinction in the early 20th century to allow for a limited take of these birds for the use in falconry.
For more information, contact the TWRA’s Walter Cook at walter.cook@tn.gov or 615.781.6647.
