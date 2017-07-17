Clarksville Police reports Truck take Unexpected Plunge into Cumberland River

|
Clarksville, TN – The owner of a 1983 Dodge Pickup got quite a surprise when his truck jumped out of gear and rolled down an embankment into the river.
On July 16th, 2017 around 9:15pm, the truck owner had finished working at Freedom Point, 1188 Cumberland Drive, loaded his pickup and was reversing out of a parking slot when his pickup hit some sort of resistance and the vehicle would not move.The driver put the vehicle in park and got out to see what was preventing it from moving, at which point, the vehicle started to roll forward down the hill.
The vehicle rolled down the hill into water, approximately 10 foot in depth, and sunk.
Due to the vehicle being totally submerged, there was no immediate hazard to the public, and safety concerns, the decision was made to wait until daylight hours to remove the vehicle from the water.
Around 10:00am, July 17th, 2017, divers went into the water and connected a tow hook to the submerged vehicle and the pickup was removed from the water.
|
|
