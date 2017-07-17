LBL to hold 21st Annual Hummingbird Festival at Woodlands Nature Station

Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN – Woodlands Nature Station will host the 21st Annual Hummingbird Festival, Saturday and Sunday, August 5th and 6th, from 10:00am-5:00pm at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Admission to this special event is $7.00 ages 13 and up, $5.00 ages 5-12, and free for children 4 and under.

Ruby-throated Hummingbird migration peaks at Land Between the Lakes in August.

Highlights include hummingbird banding and release demonstrations, a wildlife art show, staff-led programs, a native plant sale, live animal encounters, local wildlife experts and activities for kids. Food will be available for purchase.

Programs focusing on hummingbirds will be presented all month at Nature Station. Check the calendar online at https://landbetweenthelakes.us/calendar/hummingbird-month-2017-08-05/.

Learn more about the Nature Station Hummingbird Photo Contest 2017 at https://landbetweenthelakes.us/calendar/hummingbird-photo-contest-2017/.

Weekend highlights include:

Friday, August 4th

6:00pm-8:00pm — Dinner with the Hummingbirds (Reservation required; $25.00 per person; call 270.924.2020)



Saturday, August 5th

10:00am – 4:30pm Hummingbird Banding and Release Demonstrations 10:00am — Hummingbird Photo Contest 2016 Winners Ceremony 10:30am — Five Easy Steps to Attract Hummingbirds 11:30am — Beekeeping Basics with Scott Sutton 12:30pm — Bats in Your Backyard 1:30pm — Attracting Hummingbirds and Butterflies to Your Garden 2:30pm — Attracting Bluebirds with Bob Peak, Kentucky Bluebird Society 3:30pm — Caring for Winter Hummingbirds 4:30pm — Parade of Raptors





Sunday, August 6th

10:00am – 4:30pm — Hummingbird Banding and Release Demonstrations

11:00am — Caring for Winter Hummingbirds

12:00pm — Helping Monarch Butterflies

1:00pm — Attracting Bluebirds with Bob Peak, Kentucky Bluebird Society

2:00pm — Bats in Your Backyard

3:00pm — Five Easy Steps to Attract Hummingbirds

4:30pm — Parade of Raptors

For a complete schedule of activities, visit https://landbetweenthelakes.us/calendar/21st-anniversary-hummingbird-festival-2017/.

To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 1.800.525.7077 or 270.924.2000.

