LBL to hold 21st Annual Hummingbird Festival at Woodlands Nature Station
Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN – Woodlands Nature Station will host the 21st Annual Hummingbird Festival, Saturday and Sunday, August 5th and 6th, from 10:00am-5:00pm at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Admission to this special event is $7.00 ages 13 and up, $5.00 ages 5-12, and free for children 4 and under.
Ruby-throated Hummingbird migration peaks at Land Between the Lakes in August.“This festival is a wonderful time for people to see and learn about these powerful birds,” says Nature Station Lead Naturalist John Pollpeter. “A large number of hummingbirds stop here on their way south to Central America and up to 250 might visit our feeders in a single day.”
Highlights include hummingbird banding and release demonstrations, a wildlife art show, staff-led programs, a native plant sale, live animal encounters, local wildlife experts and activities for kids. Food will be available for purchase.
Programs focusing on hummingbirds will be presented all month at Nature Station. Check the calendar online at https://landbetweenthelakes.us/calendar/hummingbird-month-2017-08-05/.
Learn more about the Nature Station Hummingbird Photo Contest 2017 at https://landbetweenthelakes.us/calendar/hummingbird-photo-contest-2017/.
Weekend highlights include:
Friday, August 4th
Saturday, August 5th
For a complete schedule of activities, visit https://landbetweenthelakes.us/calendar/21st-anniversary-hummingbird-festival-2017/.
To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 1.800.525.7077 or 270.924.2000.
