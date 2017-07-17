|
Red River Breeze presents “Merrie Market Music” at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Saturday, July 22nd
Clarksville, TN – Travel back in time to the age of the troubadours to experience “Merrie Market Music” with a Celtic flair, performed by popular local music group Red River Breeze at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Saturday, July 22nd, 2017. The concert starts at 7:00pm.
Featuring Stephanie Taylor on hammered dulcimer, recorders and bodhran; Melanie Beck on fiddle, bouzouki and mandolin; Vanessa Green on Irish whistle, guitar and harp; Esther Sooter on cello and vocals; David Magers on guitar, hammered dulcimer, djembe and vocals; and Nate Wojociechowski on djembe and hammered dulcimer.Red River Breeze will perform traditional folk tunes from Ireland, Scotland, England as well as other countries.
The concert will feature previously unrecorded tunes and new repertoire from the band’s upcoming album, slated for an early 2018 release!
Red River Breeze’s “Celtic Christmas Concert” at the Roxy in December was a sellout, so get your tickets early!
Tickets are $15.00 and may be reserved online via the below button, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Copies of the group’s recordings will be available for purchase during intermission and following the performance.
The Roxy Regional Theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Clarksville, TN.
