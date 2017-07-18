APSU Soccer adds Talented French Talent Jade Dauriat

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – As has been customary during her tenure, Austin Peay State University women’s soccer head coach Kelley Guth and her staff have secured the commitment of a standout international talent in Jade Dauriat, a standout on the French U19 National team.

In addition to her national experience—which extends to stints with the U16 and U17 national side—she played for one of France’s most historic teams in Saint Etienne, serving as captain for both the national squad and her club squad in League One.

Prior to joining the national squad and joining up with Saint Etienne, Dauriat played against boys, winning a regional title before being discovered by the French federation.

Dauriat’s accolades on the pitch were almost equaled by what she was able to do on the slopes. A talent in the Super G and slalom, she placed 10th in the French championships and 15th in the Youth World Cup in both events.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Jade to our 2017 team,” Guth said. “Her experience playing in the youth national team system in France and for one of the top club programs has prepared her well for the collegiate game.

“She is a tenacious defender—strong, powerful and fast. Her field vision and awareness are excellent. I am excited to get her implemented into our system because I know she will fit very well into our backline. Her experience having defended against some of the strongest youth players in the world has prepared her well for the college game. Her athletic ability, knowledge and experience will all be incredible asset to our backline this season and we are excited for her to arrive on campus.”

