CMCSS names CHS Principal Jena Luna Director of High Schools

CMCSS Announces Other Appointments

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System has made four administrative appointments for leadership positions.

Jean Luna is named the Director of High Schools for CMCSS. She has 19 years of experience in education in the states of Iowa, Washington, North Carolina and Tennessee. She will earn her doctorate of education from Lipscomb University this December.

She has served as principal at Clarksville High School since 2012.

Previously, she was assistant principal at CHS. She also has 13 years of teaching experience at different grade levels in four states.

She earned her master’s of education from Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, AZ; and her B.A. in elementary education from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa.

Christopher Nugent

Christopher Nugent is selected as the At-Risk Administrator at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Alternative School. He has nearly 30 years of educational experience, 12 years at the administrative level outside of the district. He served as an assessment specialist and principal in Williamson County Schools, and has worked most recently within CMCSS as a science teacher at Alternative School.

He also has experience as a research administrator at Tennessee State University. He earned his doctorate of education at Trevecca Nazarene University, his M.S. in educational administration from National University in Riverside, CA and his B.S. in biology and chemistry at Western Washington University in Bellingham, WA.

Helen Nicholas

Helen Nicholas is named Assistant Principal at Minglewood Elementary School. She has served as academic coach at Carmel Elementary School since 2012. Previously, she was a classroom teacher at Hazelwood Elementary School, beginning in 2002.

She earned her educational leadership endorsement from University of Tennessee – Martin. She has a M.A. in reading and a B.S. in elementary education from Austin State University.

Ashlie Perry

Ashlie Perry is named Assistant Principal for Minglewood elementary School and Ringgold Elementary School. She has served as fourth grade teacher at Liberty Elementary School, an academic coach at Norman Smith Elementary School, and fourth grade teacher at Minglewood.

She earned her Ed. S. in educational leadership from Austin Peay State University, where she also earned her master’s in teaching. She received a B.S. in child development from Middle Tennessee State University.

