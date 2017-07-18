|
Tennessee Department of Health says Vaccines are Not Just for Children
Nashville, TN – Preventing an illness is always better than trying to treat it once it occurs. That’s why doctors with the Tennessee Department of Health encourage people of all ages to talk with their healthcare providers about the immunizations needed for lifelong protection.
“Vaccines aren’t just for kids. They provide protection against many potentially serious and preventable illnesses that can strike an individual, a family or a community without warning,” said TDH Commissioner John Dreyzehner, MD, MPH.“We see deadly influenza every year; mumps outbreaks have been ongoing in the U.S., including Tennessee; measles outbreaks have surged worldwide because too many people have been misled by just plain wrong, unscientific information about vaccines. The bottom line is this: Nothing is zero risk. We all depend on each other to be current on vaccines to protect each other and communities because no vaccine is 100 percent effective and not every person can take vaccine. Many people doing the right thing protects all of us, especially the most vulnerable among us,” states Dreyzehner.
In recent years, new vaccines have been added to the healthy living toolbox to protect adults better than ever before. Nonetheless, most adults in Tennessee and around the country have not yet taken advantage of them.
Tennesseans over age 65 are pretty good about getting pneumococcal and influenza vaccines, but fewer than one in four younger adults whose health, lifestyle or occupation may put them at risk for certain infections such as hepatitis B, pneumococcal disease or pertussis, have actually gotten these important vaccines.
“What your healthcare provider will recommend will be based on your previous immunizations, age, health conditions, travel plans and other factors,” said Kelly Moore, MD, MPH, director of the Tennessee Immunization Program. “The adult immunization schedule is updated each year and available online. If your healthcare provider does not bring up immunizations, you should! Vaccines help you stay in the best possible health at every age.”
Some of the vaccines healthcare providers will recommend may include:
“People around the world enjoy healthier, longer lives thanks to safe, effective vaccines,” Moore said. “However, a vaccine cannot protect you if it is sitting in a vial on a shelf! Take the first important step with a simple question to your pharmacist or doctor: ‘What vaccines do I need today to protect myself and others?’”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2017 recommended adult immunization schedule is available at www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/easy-to-read/adult.html
To figure out what you may need, the CDC has an online interactive adult immunization quiz with a result you can print and take to your doctor: www2a.cdc.gov/nip/adultimmsched/
