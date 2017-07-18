Tennessee Joins Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina for “Operation Southern Shield”

Clarksville Police Department will be taking part in “Operation Southern Shield”

Nashville, TN – Today, July 17th, 2017, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) was joined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, and law enforcement partners for a press event to launch “Operation Southern Shield,” a regional mobilization to crack down on speeding from July 17th to July 23rd, 2017.

The Clarksville Police Department will be joining in this effort and providing increased presence on US-41A (Madison Street, 41-A bypass, Providence Boulevard, Fort Campbell Boulevard, and Riverside Drive.

According to the Tennessee Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), the number of Tennessee speed-related fatalities increased by approximately eight percent from 2012 to 2015. In an effort to reduce fatal crashes, the THSO and partners will target our region’s major highways and high-risk locations.

“Avoid having your summer vacation end with a tragedy because you made the choice to speed,” said THSO Director Vic Donoho. “We want everyone to make it to their destinations safely. Our law enforcement partners will exercise a zero tolerance for speeding drivers. If you’re caught speeding, you will be ticketed.”

During “Operation Southern Shield,” the THSO will increase speed-related messaging to promote awareness and education.

Here are some tips to keep your family safe this summer.

Anticipate increased traffic during peak travel periods. Plan ahead, and give yourself ample drive time.

Slow down in construction zones. Keep in mind that construction increases during the summer season.

Slower traffic should avoid the fast lane. If you’re going to cruise, do it the slow lane.

Many drivers are traveling with children on board. Failure to exercise due care will get you pulled over.

Don’t let your temper get the best of you. Road rage and aggressive driving will not be tolerated.

For more information or traffic safety tips, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org

About Tennessee Highway Safety Office

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) is a division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security advocating for traffic safety. The THSO works in tandem with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to implement statewide programs addressing occupant protection, impaired driving, speed enforcement, pedestrian and bicycle safety, and crash data collection and analysis.

Programs administered by the THSO are 100 percent federally funded. The THSO’s mission is to effectively develop, implement, and evaluate these programs.

To learn more, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org

