|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Tennessee Joins Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina for “Operation Southern Shield”
Clarksville Police Department will be taking part in “Operation Southern Shield”
Nashville, TN – Today, July 17th, 2017, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) was joined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, and law enforcement partners for a press event to launch “Operation Southern Shield,” a regional mobilization to crack down on speeding from July 17th to July 23rd, 2017.
The Clarksville Police Department will be joining in this effort and providing increased presence on US-41A (Madison Street, 41-A bypass, Providence Boulevard, Fort Campbell Boulevard, and Riverside Drive.The purpose of “Operation Southern Shield” is to increase enforcement during this heavy vacation travel period when the rate of fatal crashes is highest throughout the Southeast. Other participating states include Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina.
According to the Tennessee Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), the number of Tennessee speed-related fatalities increased by approximately eight percent from 2012 to 2015. In an effort to reduce fatal crashes, the THSO and partners will target our region’s major highways and high-risk locations.
“Avoid having your summer vacation end with a tragedy because you made the choice to speed,” said THSO Director Vic Donoho. “We want everyone to make it to their destinations safely. Our law enforcement partners will exercise a zero tolerance for speeding drivers. If you’re caught speeding, you will be ticketed.”
During “Operation Southern Shield,” the THSO will increase speed-related messaging to promote awareness and education.
Here are some tips to keep your family safe this summer.
For more information or traffic safety tips, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org
About Tennessee Highway Safety Office
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) is a division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security advocating for traffic safety. The THSO works in tandem with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to implement statewide programs addressing occupant protection, impaired driving, speed enforcement, pedestrian and bicycle safety, and crash data collection and analysis.
Programs administered by the THSO are 100 percent federally funded. The THSO’s mission is to effectively develop, implement, and evaluate these programs.
To learn more, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org
SectionsNews
Topics41-A Bypass, Alabama, Clarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, CPD, Florida, Fort Campbell Boulevard, Georgia, Madison Street, Nashville TN, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, NHTSA, Operation Southern Shield, Providence Boulevard, Riverside Drive, South Carolina, speeding, Tennessee Highway Safety Office, Tennessee Integrated Traffic Analysis Network, THSO, Titan, US 41A, Vic Donoho
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed