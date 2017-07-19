Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces “Secret Life of Pets” next for Movies in the Park

Clarksville, TN – Movies in the Park — the City of Clarksville’s free, outdoor movie series — continues on Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 with the showing of “Secret Life of Pets” at McGregor Park’s North Extension, 640 North Riverside Drive (behind O’Charleys).

Pre-show activities, coordinated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, will begin at 6:00pm.

Activities Include

Tender Paws and Playful Pups Agility will provide demonstrations and giveaways. Don’t miss the chance to visit with their pups!

Performance by local dance studio, CAST & Crowns.

The popular Culver’s Frozen T-shirt Contest.

The movie will begin promptly at 8:00pm.

Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, food and drinks — but no pets or alcohol. Fire and Ice Food Truck and Kona Ice will be onsite with food and beverages available for purchase.

In the event of rain, outdoor movie screenings and concerts may have to be canceled or rescheduled.

After Saturday’s film, here is the remaining 2017 movie series schedule:

2017 Movies in the Park Schedule July 22nd Secret Life of Pets McGregor Park August 19th Space Jam Liberty Park September 7th Riverfest Film Fest Screening Liberty Park September 23rd La La Land Liberty Park October 14th Force Awakens and Rogue One Liberty Park

Special thanks to our sponsors Clarksville Living Magazine Altra Federal Credit Union, Premier Medical Group, Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market, and Youth Villages.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.

