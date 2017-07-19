Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces “Secret Life of Pets” next for Movies in the Park

|
Clarksville, TN – Movies in the Park — the City of Clarksville’s free, outdoor movie series — continues on Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 with the showing of “Secret Life of Pets” at McGregor Park’s North Extension, 640 North Riverside Drive (behind O’Charleys).
Pre-show activities, coordinated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, will begin at 6:00pm.
Activities Include
The movie will begin promptly at 8:00pm.
Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, food and drinks — but no pets or alcohol. Fire and Ice Food Truck and Kona Ice will be onsite with food and beverages available for purchase.
In the event of rain, outdoor movie screenings and concerts may have to be canceled or rescheduled.
After Saturday’s film, here is the remaining 2017 movie series schedule:
Special thanks to our sponsors Clarksville Living Magazine Altra Federal Credit Union, Premier Medical Group, Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market, and Youth Villages.
Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.
