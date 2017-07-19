|
Roxy Regional Theatre to hold Local Auditions for SEASON 35 on Saturday, July 29th
Clarksville, TN – Local auditions for the Roxy Regional Theatre’s 2017-2018 season will be held Saturday, July 29th, 2017 beginning at 10:00am.
Auditions, which are for ages 18 and up, are by appointment only. Paying and non-paying roles are available, but actors must be able to attend daytime rehearsals and performances.
Productions slated for SEASON 35 at the Roxy Regional Theatre include The Wizard of Oz, 35mm: A Musical Exhibition, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, A Midsummer Night’s Dream: The Musical, A Charlie Brown Christmas, Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues, A Raisin in the Sun, Fully Committed, Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach, A Piece of My Heart, Marilyn/God, Annie Jr., Dames at Sea and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
To schedule an appointment, interested auditionees should submit photos and resumes to casting@roxyregionaltheatre.org by noon on Friday, July 28th, 2017.
Auditionees will need to prepare an approximately two-minute monologue and song (combined time). Piano accompaniment will be provided, but auditionees should bring their music. If non-musical, please come prepared with two monologues. Auditions also include a dance call, so please dress appropriately.
The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.
For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org
