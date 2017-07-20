12th Annual Frolic on Franklin now accepting Vendor Applications

Clarksville, TN – Applications are now being accepted for booth space at the 12th annual “Frolic on Franklin: A Celebration of the Arts.”

The event will be held on Saturday, September 16th, 2017 from 8:30am to 3:30pm, in the 100-block of Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

Coordinated by the Roxy Regional Theatre, the street event offers 30 vendor spaces for artists to showcase and sell fine arts and handcrafted items, including photography, paintings and drawings, pottery, jewelry, glass items and more.

The event also includes a variety of entertainment and kids’ activities throughout the day.

Applications may be downloaded at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/frolic

Completed applications, with a $25.00 entry fee, will be accepted until Monday, August 14th, 2017.

For more information, please contact Ryan Bowie at frolic@roxyregionaltheatre.org or 931.645.7699.

Sections

Topics