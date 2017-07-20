Clarksville Police report Vehicle broken down on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police reports all three lanes, south bound, Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Forrest hills are shut down due to a disabled farm vehicle. A hydraulic line ruptured and all four wheels are locked up.

The vehicle cannot be towed so the part will have to be manufactured in Guthrie Kentucky and brought to Clarksville to be installed. The farmer estimates that this will take approximately three hours.

Normal Traffic flow is expected to be restored by 10:00pm.

