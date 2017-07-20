|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: 12th Annual Frolic on Franklin now accepting Vendor Applications Newer: Nashville Sounds get ninth inning blast from Renato Nunez to beat Iowa Cubs »
Clarksville Police respond to Suicidal Man at Exit 8
Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, July 20th, 2017, around 2:08pm, Clarksville Police received a call about a suicidal man, possibly armed, located in the area of the bridge at Exit 8.
A vehicle was spotted on the westbound exit 8 off ramp which was believed to be the suicidal man. Rossview Road and Exit 8 were shut down to all through traffic since the person was believed to be armed.
The CPD Tactical Unit was called responded to the scene.
The Tactical Unit approached the vehicle, and upon vehicle entry found a man deceased inside. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.
The crime scene team is on the way to process the scene.
The exit 8 westbound off ramp will be closed until approximately 6:00pm.
Rossivew Road and other surrounding roads are open.
There is no further information available at this time.
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, CPD Tactical Unit, Exit 8, Rossview Road, Suicide
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed