Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Clarksville Police respond to Suicidal Man at Exit 8

July 20, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Thursday, July 20th, 2017, around 2:08pm, Clarksville Police received a call about a suicidal man, possibly armed, located in the area of the bridge at Exit 8.

A vehicle was spotted on the westbound exit 8 off ramp which was believed to be the suicidal man. Rossview Road and Exit 8 were shut down to all through traffic since the person was believed to be armed.

Clarksville Police Department shutdown Rossview Road and Exit 8 due to armed suicidal man.

Clarksville Police Department shutdown Rossview Road and Exit 8 due to armed suicidal man.

The CPD Tactical Unit was called responded to the scene.

The Tactical Unit approached the vehicle, and upon vehicle entry found a man deceased inside. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The crime scene team is on the way to process the scene.

The exit 8 westbound off ramp will be closed until approximately 6:00pm.

Rossivew Road and other surrounding roads are open.

There is no further information available at this time.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives