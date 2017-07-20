|
Montgomery County Assessor of Property Office to Close Friday afternoon
Assessor of Property Office Closed for Training
Montgomery County, TN – The Assessor of Property Office, located in Veteran’s Plaza, will be closed for mandatory employee training from noon to 4:30pm this Friday, July 21st, 2017.
Please note that many Assessor of Property services, such as searching real property data, aerial maps, and property valuation, are available on the Assessor of Property web page at www.mcgtn.org/assessor
The Assessor of Property Office will resume normal business hours from 7:30am to 4:30pm on Monday, July 24th, 2017 and apologizes for any inconvenience the brief closure may cause.
You can contact the Assessor of Property’s Office by calling 931.648.5709.
