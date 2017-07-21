APSU Athletics, boxLIFE team up to provide new seating area at Fortera Stadium

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – A new seating experience will be available at Fortera Stadium for Governors football fans this season as the Austin Peay State University athletics department has teamed with boxLIFE to provide five field level suites for the upcoming football season.

The five Austin Peay-themed boxGATE suites will be available in the north end zone at Fortera Stadium.

Each suite will be available exclusively to Governors Club members at the Monocle level or higher on a one-year contract, which includes 20 season tickets, four parking passes as well as access to the suite and its amenities during the year.

Fans interested in more information or purchasing a suite for the season should contact the Austin Peay Athletics Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329) or at tickets@apsu.edu.

The boxGATE concept repurposes shipping containers to create a luxurious, self-contained tailgating experience that features space for serving food and beverage including a refrigerator and microwave, a flatscreen television, leather sofa, a grill and even an eight-foot by 20-foot observation deck.

