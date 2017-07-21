Clarksville Parks and Recreation seeks vendors, entertainers, artists for 2017 Riverfest

Clarksville, TN – Applications are being accepted for the City of Clarksville’s 30th annual Riverfest Celebration, presented by Budweiser. The Festival will be Thursday, September 7th through Saturday, September 9th, 2017. Vendors and entertainers are encouraged to apply online at www.clarksvilleriverfest.com

The Festival can only accept a limited number of applicants, so submit your form as soon as possible.

Descriptions of each type of vendor are provided online.

To access the applications, visit www.clarksvilleriverfest.com and click on the “applications” tab. The deadline for interested Food Vendors is Friday, July 21st. The deadline for all Non-Food Vendors, which includes arts and crafts, retail and commercial is Friday, July 28th.

Entertainers are also encouraged to use the online submission form. Entertainers can fill out the Entertainer Application under the “applications” tab. The Festival is looking for musicians, street performers, and a variety of artistic entertainers. All vendors and entertainers must submit a complete application, with all necessary documentation, to be considered for the Festival.

Applications are also available online for the Riverfest Art Experience. Artists and filmmakers interested in competing in the Juried Art Show or 52 Hour Riverfest Film Festival can apply online. For information on these two events, visit www.clarksvilleriverfest.com, and click on the Attractions tab.

About Riverfest

Celebrating its 30th year, Riverfest brings more than 30,000 people to the banks of the Cumberland River in an arts and recreation celebration. The Festival will be September 7th-9th, 2017. Music, art, family events, and more will fill McGregor Park. Admission and entertainment at the Festival are free and open to the public. More announcements will be made soon, as new events and entertainment are finalized.

McGregor Park is located at 640 North Riverside Drive in Clarksville Tennessee.

To stay up to date on the Festival, visit www.clarksvilleriverfest.com

The Festival is brought to you by the City of Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department.

For more please call 931.645.7476 or visit www.cityofclarksville.com

Sections

Topics