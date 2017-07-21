Clarksville Police are looking for Exxon Gas Station Robbery Suspect

Clarksville, TN – According to Clarksville Police, on July 20th, 2017, around 3:30am, a robber, approximately 6’3 wearing all black with a black hoodie pulled over his head, brandished a gun entered an Exxon Gas Station, Hwy 76 and demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk walked away and locked herself in an office area. The man went behind the counter and attempted to open the register, but was unsuccessful.

He did manage to steal four packs of cigarettes and left the business.

The clerk was unharmed.

Anyone who may have information about the robbery can call Detective Jobe, 931.648.0656, ext 5269 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

