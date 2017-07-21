Michael Ray and Chris Lane to perform at First Tennessee Park as part of “CMT Hot 20 Countdown” taping on Tuesday, July 25th

Two Performances Open to Fans with Ticket to Nashville Sounds Game Against Las Vegas 51s

Nashville, TN – Country music stars Michael Ray and Chris Lane will give a special performance at First Tennessee Park as part of “CMT Hot 20 Countdown” to be filmed prior to the Nashville Sounds’ game on Tuesday, July 25th.

Ray will take the stage at 4:00pm at the Guitar Scoreboard Plaza and Lane will follow at 5:00pm.

Fans with a ticket to the Sounds game against the Las Vegas 51s will be permitted in the ballpark for the concert. The Right Field Entrance (located on 5th Avenue) to First Tennessee Park will open at 3:00pm and the ballpark will remain open for the concert and game.

Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com, at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office at First Tennessee Park, or by e-mailing CMT’s The Ticket Audience Experience at TheTicket@cmt.com

The performances by Ray and Lane will be featured on the “CMT Hot 20 Countdown” to be aired on Saturday, August 5th and Sunday, August 6th at 8:00am CST on CMT.

The 2017 season is the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

About Michael Ray

Michael Ray’s debut single, “Kiss You in the Morning,” was the only debut song by a country male to go #1 in 2015, and he recently followed that up with his second chart-topping tune “Think A Little Less.” The singer/songwriter is now hitting the ground running with “Get To You,” the first single from his upcoming second album.

Raised in rural central Florida an hour from Orlando, but world’s away, Ray grew up hunting alligators and fishing for tarpon at the end of white sand dirt roads. The child of a family full of musicians, he began his professional career before he was a teenager, graduated to the bar scene as soon as he could drive and hasn’t let up on the pedal since.

About Chris Lane

Chris Lane continues to turn heads with “For Her,” catapulting his devoted second single to #1 on the iTunes Top Country Songs chart following a special performance on season 21 of ABC’s The Bachelor. The follow-up to his #1, GOLD-certified smash debut “Fix” – claiming over 35.8 million streams on Spotify and 8.3 million views on Vevo – both songs are featured on his Big Loud Records debut album, GIRL PROBLEMS, produced by superstar studio ace Joey Moi (Florida Georgia Line).

Gaining recognition for his jaw-dropping falsetto vocals mixed with a smooth R&B-meets-country vibe, Lane was named one of MusicRow Magazine’s 2017 Next Big Thing Artists and scored his first-ever nominations for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards (Best New Country Artist) and the ACM Awards (New Male Vocalist of the Year).

Lane’s profile is on the rise thanks to his national TV appearances on Late Night With Seth Meyers and CONAN plus shout-outs from massive industry names like Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Selena Gomez, Florida Georgia Line, Lucy Hale, Daughtry and more. The Kernersville, NC, native has landed coveted opening slots on tours with Dustin Lynch, Rascal Flatts, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s long-awaited SOUL2SOUL TOUR. He is currently out on Florida Georgia Line’s nationwide THE SMOOTH TOUR 2017.

About CMT Hot 20 Countdown

If it’s happening in country music, it’s happening on “CMT Hot 20 Countdown.” The weekly three-hour series is hosted by CMT favorites Cody Alan and Katie Cook, who count down the 20 biggest music videos while bringing the hottest news stories, in-studio performances and candid interviews from country music’s biggest superstars and up-and-coming artists.

“CMT Hot 20 Countdown” airs Saturdays and Sundays at 9:00am ET/8:00am CT on CMT.

