Nashville District encourages public to view Total Solar Eclipse at Corps of Engineers lakes

Written by Leon Roberts

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

Nashville, TN – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is encouraging the public to view the total solar eclipse at Corps of Engineers lakes when the sun sweeps over Kentucky and Tennessee from approximately noon to 3:00pm Central Time August 21st, 2017.

Free viewing areas in the path of totality have been designated at Lake Barkley in Kentucky, and Cheatham Lake, Old Hickory Lake, J. Percy Priest Lake, Cordell Hull Lake, and Center Hill Lake in Tennessee.

Total Solar Eclipse Viewing Areas

Lake Barkley:

Tailwater Right Bank Day Use Area – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 35 seconds

8439 U.S. Highway 62 West, Kuttawa, KY 42055

Cheatham Lake:

Right Bank Day Use Area – Duration of Totality: 1 minute 51 seconds

1798 Cheatham Dam Road, Ashland City, TN 37015

Old Hickory Lake:

Laguardo Recreation Area – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 35 seconds

7609 Highway 109 North, Lebanon, TN 37087

Rockland Recreation Area – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 31 seconds

5 Power Plant Road, Hendersonville, TN 37075

J. Percy Priest Lake:

Stones River Greenway – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 15 seconds

3778 Bell Road, Hermitage, TN 37076

Cordell Hull Lake:

Defeated Creek Day Use Area – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 35 seconds

140 Marina Lane, Carthage, TN 37030

Donaldson Park (also near Dale Hollow Lake) – Duration of Totality: 1 minute 1 seconds

1110 Jackson Street, Celina, TN 38551

Center Hill Lake:

Center Hill Dam – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 35 seconds

270 Lancaster Road, Lancaster, TN 38569

Visitors are also encouraged to stay at Corps of Engineers campgrounds in the path of totality to view the total eclipse, and are welcome to join the public at designated viewing areas. The public is reminded that detailed information about the eclipse, safety information, camping opportunities, reservations, and viewing locations is available at www.lrn.usace.army.mil/eclipse

