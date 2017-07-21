|
|
|
|
Nashville District encourages public to view Total Solar Eclipse at Corps of Engineers lakes
Written by Leon Roberts
Nashville, TN – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is encouraging the public to view the total solar eclipse at Corps of Engineers lakes when the sun sweeps over Kentucky and Tennessee from approximately noon to 3:00pm Central Time August 21st, 2017.
Free viewing areas in the path of totality have been designated at Lake Barkley in Kentucky, and Cheatham Lake, Old Hickory Lake, J. Percy Priest Lake, Cordell Hull Lake, and Center Hill Lake in Tennessee.
Total Solar Eclipse Viewing Areas
Lake Barkley:
Tailwater Right Bank Day Use Area – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 35 seconds
Cheatham Lake:
Right Bank Day Use Area – Duration of Totality: 1 minute 51 seconds
Old Hickory Lake:
Laguardo Recreation Area – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 35 seconds
Rockland Recreation Area – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 31 seconds
J. Percy Priest Lake:
Stones River Greenway – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 15 seconds
Cordell Hull Lake:
Defeated Creek Day Use Area – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 35 seconds
Donaldson Park (also near Dale Hollow Lake) – Duration of Totality: 1 minute 1 seconds
Center Hill Lake:
Center Hill Dam – Duration of Totality: 2 minutes 35 seconds
Visitors are also encouraged to stay at Corps of Engineers campgrounds in the path of totality to view the total eclipse, and are welcome to join the public at designated viewing areas. The public is reminded that detailed information about the eclipse, safety information, camping opportunities, reservations, and viewing locations is available at www.lrn.usace.army.mil/eclipse
|
|
