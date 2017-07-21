|
Two Sessions remain for Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Mayor’s Summer Night Lights
Clarksville, TN – The Mayor’s Summer Night Lights, hosted by Clarksville Parks and Recreation, is nearing the end of its fifth successful season.
This program strives to create a fun atmosphere that offers youth and teens a positive way to spend time during the summer. Each night features a healthy meal provided by a local food charity, a variety of activities including a DJ, sports tournaments, arts & crafts, inflatables, health and job information booths, motivational speakers, and special guests.
The last two 2017 sessions are:
Monday, July 24th, 5:30pm at 20 Summit Heights. (Mayor McMillan will attend.)
Wednesday, July 26th, 5:30pm, Bel-Aire Park, 124 Marie Drive.
The program is designed for teens, but all ages are welcome. A meal is provided free of charge by Manna Café each night of the program.
City of Clarksville’s Mayor’s Summer Night Lights program is designed to keep kids engaged and away from gangs and drugs.
