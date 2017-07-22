Clarksville Police report Motorcycle Fatality at Fort Campbell Boulevard and Airport Road

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 around 5:04pm, Clarksville Police report a motorcyclist in his 20s was traveling north on Fort Campbell Boulevard (41-A North) when a Nissan Rogue, driven by a man in his 40s was traveling south on Fort Campbell Boulevard (41-A south).

The driver of the Rogue was making a left turn onto Airport Road from 41-A South, did not yield to the oncoming motorcycle and the motorcyclist collided with the Rogue.

The motorcyclist was deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan and multiple passengers were transported to Tennova Healthcare with undisclosed injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officer Jennifer Szczerbiak is the lead investigator.

