Land Between the Lakes to hold Food Drive July 29th

Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN – Land Between the Lakes asks the public to participate in a food drive on Saturday, July 29th. Visitors can bring 2 cans or boxes of non-perishable food items (per person) to any facility listed and receive a special discount.

Donations will go to the Stewart County Food Bank, Helping Hands in Trigg County, and Hope Food Bank in Lyon County.

“This is a time of year our local communities need extra help. With children home for the summer, food pantries are low on supplies,” says Jeff Laird, Customer Service Department Manager.

“This is a way for our visitors to help support our local communities,” stated Laird.

The public can donate when visiting the following facilities

Hillman Ferry Campground | Free slushy or 10% off at the outpost

| Free slushy or 10% off at the outpost Energy Campground | $5.00 off canoe rental

| $5.00 off canoe rental Wranglers Campground | Free slushy or 10% off at the outpost

| Free slushy or 10% off at the outpost Piney Campground | Free slushy off 10% off at the outpost

| Free slushy off 10% off at the outpost Woodlands Nature Station | One Free Entry

| One Free Entry Homeplace 1850s Working Farm | One Free Entry

| One Free Entry Turkey Bay OHV | $5.00 off a 3-day pass

| $5.00 off a 3-day pass Golden Pond Planetarium | One free entry to a day time show

| One free entry to a day time show Elk & Bison Prairie | One Free pass per family, good for one vehicle

To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 1.800.LBL.7077 or 270.924.2000.

