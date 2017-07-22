Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Land Between the Lakes to hold Food Drive July 29th

July 22, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Land Between the Lakes - LBLLand Between the Lakes, KY/TN – Land Between the Lakes asks the public to participate in a food drive on Saturday, July 29th. Visitors can bring 2 cans or boxes of non-perishable food items (per person) to any facility listed and receive a special discount.

Donations will go to the Stewart County Food Bank, Helping Hands in Trigg County, and Hope Food Bank in Lyon County.

Elk & Bison Prairie at LBL.

Elk & Bison Prairie at LBL.

“This is a time of year our local communities need extra help. With children home for the summer, food pantries are low on supplies,” says Jeff Laird, Customer Service Department Manager.

“This is a way for our visitors to help support our local communities,” stated Laird.

The public can donate when visiting the following facilities

  • Hillman Ferry Campground | Free slushy or 10% off at the outpost
  • Energy Campground | $5.00 off canoe rental
  • Wranglers Campground | Free slushy or 10% off at the outpost
  • Piney Campground | Free slushy off 10% off at the outpost
  • Woodlands Nature Station | One Free Entry
  • Homeplace 1850s Working Farm | One Free Entry
  • Turkey Bay OHV | $5.00 off a 3-day pass
  • Golden Pond Planetarium | One free entry to a day time show
  • Elk & Bison Prairie | One Free pass per family, good for one vehicle

To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 1.800.LBL.7077 or 270.924.2000.


Sections

Events

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives