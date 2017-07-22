|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Land Between the Lakes to hold Food Drive July 29th
Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN – Land Between the Lakes asks the public to participate in a food drive on Saturday, July 29th. Visitors can bring 2 cans or boxes of non-perishable food items (per person) to any facility listed and receive a special discount.
Donations will go to the Stewart County Food Bank, Helping Hands in Trigg County, and Hope Food Bank in Lyon County.
“This is a time of year our local communities need extra help. With children home for the summer, food pantries are low on supplies,” says Jeff Laird, Customer Service Department Manager.
“This is a way for our visitors to help support our local communities,” stated Laird.
The public can donate when visiting the following facilities
To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 1.800.LBL.7077 or 270.924.2000.
SectionsEvents
Topicselk & Bison Prairie, Energy Campground, food drive, Golden Pond Planetarium, Hillman Ferry Campground, Homeplace 1850s Working Farm, Land Between the Lakes, Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, LBL, Piney Campground, Stewart County Food Bank, Turkey Bay OHV, Woodlands Nature Station, Wranglers Campground
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed