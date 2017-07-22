Nashville Sounds game at New Orleans Baby Cakes postponed Due to Rain

Doubleheader to be Played September 2nd

New Orleans, LA – Saturday’s game between the Nashville Sounds and New Orleans Baby Cakes has been postponed due to rain at Shrine on Airline in New Orleans.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, September 2nd when the Sounds return to New Orleans on the final weekend of the season. Game one of the doubleheader will start at 4:00pm CST.

The two teams will continue the series Sunday afternoon at 1:00pm.

Right-hander Zach Neal (1-4, 4.09) is scheduled to start for Nashville against right-hander Scott Copeland (6-9, 6.00) for New Orleans.

The 2017 season is the Sounds' 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics' top affiliate.

