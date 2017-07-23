Adventure Science Center begins Construction of New Virtual Reality Experience

Nashville, TN – On August 19th, 2017, Adventure Science Center will open Nashville’s first, large-scale, public, virtual reality installation with custom-designed experiences created in partnership with Nashville developers, BlackBox Simulations. The VR experience features cutting-edge technology that tracks a user’s physical position.

This allows the user complete freedom to explore a truly immersive experience. Guests who’ve purchased indoor tickets for the Music City Solar Eclipse Festival & Viewing Party on August 19th, 20th, or 21st will be the first to experience the new VR installation and will have exclusive access on those days.

The new VR Experience is one of the many new installations and exhibits installed at Adventure Science Center over the past 12 months as part of a center-wide innovation plan.

“At BlackBox Simulations, we were eager to have the opportunity to bring the latest in VR technology to our home city of Nashville,” said Lee Kebler, President of BlackBoxSimulations, a Nashville-based development company with global clientele . “We believe that VR is an amazing resource for education and entertainment. There is no better home for Nashville’s first, large-scale VR experience than the Adventure Science Center.”

With six separate spaces for individual VR use, multiple people will be able to enjoy the experiences at one time, and with a new experience released every three months, guests will have an ever-growing list of adventures from which to choose.

ASC’s Dr. Tiffany Farmer and her team of ASC science educators are collaborating with BlackBox Simulations developers on the creation of custom-designed, original content. The VR modules they are creating combine real science exploration and discovery with settings and activities possible only in simulation. These activities may include exploring gravity by doing experiments while actually standing on the surface of Mars, Pluto, or an asteroid or learning about dinosaurs by studying a real, live tyrannosaurus rex.

In order to reclaim space for the new installation, ASC retired two, much-loved, but aging exhibits, Mission: Possible and Science of Swish.

“We cherish the fond memories these longstanding favorites have inspired, but as the world of science evolves, we have to reflect those changes and innovations in order to provide the most relevant experience possible,” said Steve Hinkley, ASC’s President & CEO. “VR is an amazing emerging technology, and the Adventure Science Center is the perfect place to experiment with it.”

The Science Center anticipates a grand opening in time for the Music City Solar Eclipse Festival & Viewing Party kickoff on Saturday, August 19th, where indoor festival ticket holders will have an exclusive chance to be the first to experience ASC’s new VR installation.

Tickets to the indoor festival are limited, and can be purchased at www.adventuresci.org/eclipse

About Adventure Science Center

For more than 70 years, Adventure Science Center has been bringing science to life for students, teachers and families in Middle Tennessee and across the U.S. The Science Center offers engaging learning experiences and science fun through hands-on, interactive exhibits; innovative programs; and full dome productions in state-of-the-art Sudekum Planetarium. Adventure Science Center strives to open every mind to the wonders of science and technology, fostering a better understanding of ourselves and the world around us.

Adventure Science Center is located at 800 Fort Negley Boulevard in Nashville, TN.

For more information about Adventure Science Center, visit www.adventuresci.org

Sections

Topics