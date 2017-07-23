Marsha Blackburn: This Week From Washington – July 23rd, 2017

Congressman Marsha Blackburn

7th District of Tennessee

Washington, D.C. – As the stories in the media on health care seemingly change from day to day, one thing remains clear: Americans deserve action. We must act. In addition to speaking with many of you, I spoke on a number of shows this week about the need to get something done on health care and what the Senate can do to make some progress on this issue.

The Senate is now considering a bill that has previously passed to repeal Obamacare with a two-year delay to allow Congress the time to craft and debate legislation that truly addresses the root problems of our high health care costs.

I also spoke with Stuart Varney this week about what this process would look like.

The bottom line is that cleaning up the health insurance marketplace and opening access to healthcare will be a process and we need to stop letting the mainstream media and naysayers continue to put forth artificial timelines.

We need to focus on the policy and doing what is necessary to keep our promises to the American people.

Interviews

Homegrown Goodness

President Donald Trump declared this week “Made in America Week,” making it the perfect time to showcase a couple manufacturers in our district that pride themselves on making quality, homegrown American-made products – Diamond Gusset Jeans and the Mason Corporation.

Click here to read my blog on these companies and their dedication to “Made in USA.”

I’m delighted to serve a district with such thoughtful and inspiring companies, and look forward to finding ways to support American businesses, protect American workers, and inspire more companies to make and source their products right here in the United States of America.

#TN7inDC

It’s always a pleasure having friends, neighbors, and constituents visit us in the office in D.C. We enjoyed having each of you in our office this week and hope your trip to Washington was enjoyable—even in this heat! If you are going to be in the DC area, we hope you can stop by. You are always welcome.

Keeping It Simple

As we continue looking for alternative energy sources and working to create a true “all-of-the-above” energy strategy, we ought not let those affordable and accessible energy sources become riddled with federal rules and regulations which work to create confusion, uncertainty, and expense.

After the Keystone XL struggle, it is clear we need to simplify and streamline the rules and regulations in the permitting process for natural gas pipelines to provide the certainty business and workers desire, the freedom to grow and modernize the nation’s natural gas pipeline, and the more affordable energy prices Americans depend upon. I spoke on the House floor this week in support of a bill to do just that.

Fighting for your Freedoms

It was an honor this week to receive the FreedomFighter Award from FreedomWorks. This award is presented to Members of Congress who, through their work and voting record, have a proven commitment to policies promoting free enterprise, lower taxes, more economic freedom, and constitutionally-limited government.

Thank you for taking the time to read the Blackburn Report this week. As always, I want to hear from you. Your thoughts and ideas on the issues we face together are invaluable to me as I work to represent you in Washington. Click here to email me or click here to get the phone numbers and addresses for any of my offices.

Sections

Topics