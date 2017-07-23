Nashville Sounds blanked by New Orleans Baby Cakes

Nashville Sounds

New Orleans, LA – The Nashville Sounds’ offense never got rolling in a 6-0 loss to the New Orleans Baby Cakes Sunday afternoon at Shrine on Airline in New Orleans.

Starter Scott Copeland tossed six shutout innings and two New Orleans relievers combined for the final three innings to send the Sounds to their ninth shutout loss of the year.

Timely hitting gave the Baby Cakes an early 1-0 lead in the second when Brandon Barnes’ two-out double was followed by a run-scoring base hit by Cal Towey.

Zach Neal started for the Sounds and went two innings in his first game back with the team since begin optioned by Oakland earlier this week. Three other right-handed pitchers who have started for the Sounds this year pitched in the game.

Chris Bassitt tossed a scoreless inning, Michael Brady allowed three runs in 2 2/3 innings, and Corey Walter allowed a pair of runs as he covered the final 2 1/3 frames.

Tomas Telis made it a 2-0 game when he launched a solo homer on the first pitch Brady threw. The Baby Cakes added a pair of runs in the inning and held a 4-0 lead after four.

The Sounds had six hits in the first five innings but never cashed in. The team had only three at bats with runners in scoring position and came away empty handed in all.

Matt McBride went 3-for-3 while Franklin Barreto and Renato Nunez had multi-hit games as well. The rest of the lineup went 0-for-22 with eight strikeouts.

The series finale is scheduled for Monday morning in New Orleans. Right-hander Kendall Graveman (0-0, 15.43) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne (1-4, 3.38) for the Baby Cakes. First pitch is scheduled for 10:30am.

The 2017 season is the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

Sections

Topics