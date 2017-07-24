APSU Football Governors have big showing at OVC Media Day

APSU Sports Information

Nashville, TN – The Ohio Valley Conference’s Football Media Day presented by Farm Bureau Health Plans got a vivid splash of red with the arrival of Austin Peay State University’s JaVaughn Craig and Malik Boynton, Monday.

Craig and Boynton, who wore Governors red blazers to the event, joined head coach Will Healy at the league’s annual media day held at the Holiday Inn Express Downtown.

The trio shook hands as they made the rounds and participated in a series of interviews in preparation of the upcoming football season.

Austin Peay fans can see the Governors highlights from media day on the athletics department official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, each can be found by searching @LetsGoPeay.

The Governors football team, which boasted the FCS’ top-ranked recruiting class, officially reports to campus this Friday with the first day of practice scheduled for Saturday. Austin Peay will have just more than a month of practice before it opens the 2017 season, August 31st at Cincinnati.

Season tickets for Austin Peay’s five-game home schedule are available by contacting the APSU Athletics Ticket office either by phone 931.221.PEAY (7328) or online at LetsGoPeay.com. The Governors open that home slate with a September 16th against Morehead State.

