Clarksville Police release name of Motorcycle Fatality at Fort Campbell Boulevard and Airport Road

July 24, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Saturday, July 22nd, 2017, Clarksville Police responded to motorcycle fatality at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Airport Road. The man who died in the motorcycle crash is Keith M. Peuser, 21 of Clarksville.

Peuser was traveling north on Fort Campbell Boulevard (41-A North) when a Nissan Rogue, driven by a man in his 40s was traveling south on Fort Campbell Boulevard (41-A south).

Clarksville Police respond to a Motorcycle Fatality at Fort Campbell Boulevard and Airport Road late Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the Rogue was making a left turn onto Airport Road from 41-A South, did not yield to the oncoming motorcycle and Peuser collided with the Rogue.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information to release at this time.

Officer Jennifer Szczerbiak is the lead investigator.

