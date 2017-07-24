|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Police release name of Motorcycle Fatality at Fort Campbell Boulevard and Airport Road
Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, July 22nd, 2017, Clarksville Police responded to motorcycle fatality at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Airport Road. The man who died in the motorcycle crash is Keith M. Peuser, 21 of Clarksville.
Peuser was traveling north on Fort Campbell Boulevard (41-A North) when a Nissan Rogue, driven by a man in his 40s was traveling south on Fort Campbell Boulevard (41-A south).
The driver of the Rogue was making a left turn onto Airport Road from 41-A South, did not yield to the oncoming motorcycle and Peuser collided with the Rogue.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information to release at this time.
Officer Jennifer Szczerbiak is the lead investigator.
Photos
SectionsNews
TopicsAirport Road, Clarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, Fataility, Fort Campbell Boulevard, Highway 41-A, Hwy 41-A, Jennifer Szczerbiak, Keith M. Peuser, Motorcycle, Nissan Rogue, Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed